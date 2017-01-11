Springfield Fire Department responds to fire at Near North Village Apartment Complex
Officials say firefighters were dispatched to Near North Village Apartment Complex in the 400 block of East Madison Street in Springfield for a report of a fire on the fifth floor of the building. Upon arriving, firefighters say they learned that sprinklers had already extinguished the fire.
