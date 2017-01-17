Sheriff Holsapple Remembered
Decatur The funeral procession for former Macon County Sheriff Lee Holsapple stopped briefly at the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Decatur where he served as Sheriff for three terms. Sheriff Holsapple was hired in 1964 and worked his way up through the ranks.
