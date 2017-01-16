Richland official offers reaction on ...

Richland official offers reaction on cuts

January 16 - One Richland Community College official is offering comment following the news that five high-level positions are being cut. The college announced Friday that it is eliminating its Chief of Staff, Lisa Gregory, Director of Human Resources, Richard Gschwend, Vice President of Economic Development and Innovative Workforce Solutions, Dr. Douglas Brauer, and two positions in its Duplication Center.

