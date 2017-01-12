Reynolds pre-trial set for spring

Reynolds pre-trial set for spring

21 hrs ago Read more: Y 103

January 12 - Today Macon County Circuit Judge Thomas E. Griffith ruled to set a pre-trial date in spring for a man arrested of killing his four year old daughter. Darrell Reynolds of Decatur was arrested of killing his four year old daughter Ammarah at their home.

