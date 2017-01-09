Recent survey shows an increased positive perception of Decatur and Macon County

January 9 - A recent survey conducted by the Limitless Decatur and Macon County campaign show that the perception of Decatur and Macon County is improving. Community Marketing Manager with the Economic Development Corporation Nicole Bateman issued the survey in 2014 and had 500 participants then issued another in 2016 where 1,100 took the time to give their thoughts.

