Rape survivor speaks to 3,000-plus football coaches
Brenda Tracy looked out from the stage at a ballroom filled with at least 3,000 football coaches and was terrified. Being invited to speak to the American Football Coaches Association's annual convention gave her the biggest audience yet to discuss how to stop sexual assault and violence against women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec 17
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
|Boxer Dog
|Sep '16
|RDT
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OldManBenny
|72
|Tess Ann Kramer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|jerryIl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC