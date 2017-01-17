Portion of East Division Street in De...

Portion of East Division Street in Decatur to be closed due to work order

14 hrs ago

Decatur officials say a portion of East Division Street will be closed to "through" traffic due to an emergency repair work order, beginning January 18. Officials say crews will be repairing a defective valve box, resulting the closure of East Division Street between North 29th Street and North 31st Street. The closure is expected to last until 4:00 p.m. on January 23, weather permitting.

Decatur, IL

