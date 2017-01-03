Port Of Portland Files Lawsuit Agains...

Port Of Portland Files Lawsuit Against Monsanto

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

This Aug. 31, 2011 file photo shows the Monsanto corporate logo at their exhibit booth during the Farm Progress Show, in Decatur, Illinois. The Port of Portland is suing the agriculture giant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec 17 subyighi 10
Christine hinton Nov '16 pusshound 2
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Oct '16 Robin 133
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
Boxer Dog Sep '16 RDT 1
Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10) Jul '16 OldManBenny 72
Tess Ann Kramer (Jul '16) Jul '16 jerryIl 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,632 • Total comments across all topics: 277,636,144

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC