Pitts Jr. shares message at MLK luncheon
January 14 - The icy conditions this morning put a slight change in plans for this year's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon but the day was still a success. After originally hoping to host the event at the Decatur Club icy conditions forced organizers to move it to the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec 17
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
|Boxer Dog
|Sep '16
|RDT
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OldManBenny
|72
|Tess Ann Kramer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|jerryIl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC