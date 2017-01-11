Parts of downtown Decatur closed toda...

Parts of downtown Decatur closed today for Santa House removal

January 11 - The Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce will be removing the Santa house from Central Park, causing lane closures at East Prairie and N Water Street, beginning today. The removal of the Santa House will cause the closure of East Prairie Avenue at North Water Street, northbound North Water at East Main Street to South Park Street, and southbound N Water at North Park Street until approximately 10:00 a.m. today.

