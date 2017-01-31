Mayor Moore Wolfe announces plan to attract jobs to Decatur
DECATUR Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe says city officials are setting the stage to help the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County in its efforts to attract high quality jobs to the area. The Mayor announced her aggressive plan to attract and retain high quality jobs in the greater Decatur area on Tuesday, January 31. It focuses on improved infrastructure; private and public investment; and strategic partnerships.
