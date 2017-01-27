Macon County unemployment down compared to 2015
January 27 - All of Illinois' metropolitan areas experienced declines in their over-the-year unemployment rate and eight areas saw job growth. According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security , Macon County's unemployment rate came in at 6.4 percent for December 2016, down from when it was 7.5 percent one year ago and also up from 5.9 percent in November 2016.
