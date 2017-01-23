LSA hosting "Souper Bowl" to benefit Northeast Community Fund

The Lutheran School Association of Decatur is inviting the community to help the Northeast Community Fund by attending its "Souper Bowl" event on January 24. From 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., residents will be able to taste soups prepared by other community members at the LSA Grey Court, located at 2001 East Mound Road in Decatur. The cost of admission is a free will donation, or donations of cans of soup, with all proceeds to help Northeast Community Fund programs.

