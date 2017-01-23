LSA hosting "Souper Bowl" to benefit Northeast Community Fund
The Lutheran School Association of Decatur is inviting the community to help the Northeast Community Fund by attending its "Souper Bowl" event on January 24. From 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., residents will be able to taste soups prepared by other community members at the LSA Grey Court, located at 2001 East Mound Road in Decatur. The cost of admission is a free will donation, or donations of cans of soup, with all proceeds to help Northeast Community Fund programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
|Boxer Dog
|Sep '16
|RDT
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OldManBenny
|72
|Tess Ann Kramer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|jerryIl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC