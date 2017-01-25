Local legislators hope Rauner speaks on budget, jobs
January 25 - Governor Bruce Rauner is set to give his second State of the State Address today, and local legislators hope he will speak about the budget and bringing jobs to the state. Each year, the governor gives a speech on how Illinois is doing and some future goals for the state.
