James Franklin Black Jr.
James Franklin Black Jr., 57 of Taylorville passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 11:38 a.m. at Meadow Manor Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Taylorville. He was born on November 29, 1959 in Key West, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breeze Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec 17
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
|Boxer Dog
|Sep '16
|RDT
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OldManBenny
|72
|Tess Ann Kramer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|jerryIl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC