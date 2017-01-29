Harristown forced to switch to Decatur water
January 29 - Due to well failure, the Village of Harristown has switched over to City of Decatur water until further notice. Effective immediately, the village is receiving water from Decatur instead of from the village water plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Y 103.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
|Boxer Dog
|Sep '16
|RDT
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OldManBenny
|72
|Tess Ann Kramer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|jerryIl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC