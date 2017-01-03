EDGE Tax Credit Extension Passes Both Houses
Springfield- In the final day of the 99th General Assembly, lawmakers sent the EDGE tax credit extension bill to the Governor Rauner's Desk. The Economic Development for a Growing Economy plan is tax incentive meant to spur economic development in the state by enticing companies to move and expand their business here.
