EDGE Tax Credit Extension Passes Both...

EDGE Tax Credit Extension Passes Both Houses

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Springfield- In the final day of the 99th General Assembly, lawmakers sent the EDGE tax credit extension bill to the Governor Rauner's Desk. The Economic Development for a Growing Economy plan is tax incentive meant to spur economic development in the state by enticing companies to move and expand their business here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec 17 subyighi 10
Christine hinton Nov '16 pusshound 2
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Oct '16 Robin 133
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
Boxer Dog Sep '16 RDT 1
Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10) Jul '16 OldManBenny 72
Tess Ann Kramer (Jul '16) Jul '16 jerryIl 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,927 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,797

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC