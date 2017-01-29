DEL helps serve breakfast at men's shelter
January 29 - The Decatur Emerging Leaders were giving back Sunday morning by helping serve breakfast at the Salvation Army Men's Shelter. The group of young professionals helped prepare, distribute, and clean up early Sunday.
