December temps/precip below average in Decatur
Meteorologist Kevin Chierek says our mean temperature was 29.7 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees below the average temperature of 31.9 degrees for the month. Chierek says the coldest day of the month was on December 19, when we recorded a low of 2 degrees below zero.
