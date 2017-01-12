Decatur Schools Struggling to Recruit and Keep Teachers
The "Decatur Teacher Education Pipeline" says they may have a solution. It introduces teachers from Illinois State University to Decatur students before they graduate, so they are comfortable with them before they look for jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec 17
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
|Boxer Dog
|Sep '16
|RDT
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OldManBenny
|72
|Tess Ann Kramer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|jerryIl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC