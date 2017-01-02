Decatur Salvation Army short of 2016 ...

Decatur Salvation Army short of 2016 campaign goal

January 2 - The Salvation Army of Decatur is asking for more of your support as they are short of their $470,000 goal for 2016. The Salvation Army's annual "Tree of Lights" campaign of $470,000 is at just under $382,000 currently.

