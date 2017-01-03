Decatur Public Library seeking input for future programs and services
Decatur residents are encouraged to participate in a survey that will help the Decatur Public Library plan future programs and services. Questions in the survey include how often you visit the library, what library resources you utilize, whether you are satisfied with the library's current programs, and how the library could better serve you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
