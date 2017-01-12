Decatur police warning residents of phone scam
Decatur police say the scam involves someone calling citizens and claiming to be with the Decatur Police Department. The caller then tells the victim that a warrant is out for their arrest, and that the victim may avoid being arrested if they pay a certain amount of money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec 17
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
|Boxer Dog
|Sep '16
|RDT
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OldManBenny
|72
|Tess Ann Kramer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|jerryIl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC