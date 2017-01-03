Decatur police seeking suspect in January 7 armed robbery

The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's help in investigating an armed robbery that happened at E Ryan's Jeweler on January 7. Decatur police say the robbery happened at about 2:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Water Street. According to the preliminary investigation into the robbery, detectives say a man entered the business, displayed a silver handgun, took jewelry, and ran from the scene in an unknown direction.

