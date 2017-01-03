Decatur police make 20 DUI arrests du...

Decatur police make 20 DUI arrests during holiday "Drive Sober" campaign

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

The Decatur Police Department says 20 DUI arrests were made during the holiday "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. Decatur police say the campaign was held from December 16 through January 1. Of the 20 arrests made, seven were made by DPD officers working in IDOT-funded DUI hire back patrols.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec 17 subyighi 10
Christine hinton Nov '16 pusshound 2
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Oct '16 Robin 133
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
Boxer Dog Sep '16 RDT 1
Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10) Jul '16 OldManBenny 72
Tess Ann Kramer (Jul '16) Jul '16 jerryIl 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,487 • Total comments across all topics: 277,749,439

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC