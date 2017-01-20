Decatur police investigating January 22 armed robbery at Family Video
The Decatur Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at Family Video, located in the 200 block of North 22nd Street, late Sunday night. Decatur police say the armed robbery happened at about 11:30 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the incident, police say a man entered the business, demanded money, and left after receiving an undetermined amount of cash.
