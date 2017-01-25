Decatur mayoral candidates square off in first debate
January 25 - The Decatur Public Library held the first of several debates that Decatur mayoral candidates Julie Moore Wolfe and John Phillips will have until the spring election. The forum was hosted by the Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations or CONO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Y 103.
