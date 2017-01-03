Decatur man facing sexual assault of minor charges
The Decatur Police Department says one man is facing multiple charges in connection with the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. Decatur police say Jonathan Galley, 47, is facing six preliminary counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and four preliminary counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. According to police sworn statements, the alleged assaults happened between October 2016 and December 2016, when the victim allegedly spent the night at Galley's home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec 17
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
|Boxer Dog
|Sep '16
|RDT
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OldManBenny
|72
|Tess Ann Kramer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|jerryIl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC