Decatur man facing sexual assault of minor charges

The Decatur Police Department says one man is facing multiple charges in connection with the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. Decatur police say Jonathan Galley, 47, is facing six preliminary counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and four preliminary counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. According to police sworn statements, the alleged assaults happened between October 2016 and December 2016, when the victim allegedly spent the night at Galley's home.

