Decatur man arrested for stealing large amount of soap from Dollar General

DECATUR A man is in custody after he was seen on surveillance footage taking a large amount of soap products from the Dollar General on East Eldorado Street. According to the sworn statement from Macon County's records, a Decatur police officer was dispatched to the store on Monday, January 16, after the manager called to report theft that had happened on January 12. The manager told Decatur Police that a man had stolen from the store on multiple occasions and had to be removed.

