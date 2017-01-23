Decatur Area Arts Council to Present: Stories Within a Story Featuring BabyTalk Families
Decatur-The Decatur Area Arts Council presents Stories Within A Story featuring photographs of Baby Talk families by Kathy Locke. The exhibit is in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Baby Talk organization.
