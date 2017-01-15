Culbertson, Waller honored with audit...

Culbertson, Waller honored with auditorium dedication

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: 95Q

Longtime Director of Bands at MacArthur Jim Culbertson and drama instructor Timothy Mark Waller had the distinct pleasure of the auditorium being named in their honor as the "Culbertson-Waller Performing Arts Center." Culbertson served at MHS from 1978-2005, with some additional years subbing, and Waller served at MHS from 1981-2008 with additional years directing drama club productions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec 17 subyighi 10
Christine hinton Nov '16 pusshound 2
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Oct '16 Robin 133
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
Boxer Dog Sep '16 RDT 1
Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10) Jul '16 OldManBenny 72
Tess Ann Kramer (Jul '16) Jul '16 jerryIl 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,910 • Total comments across all topics: 277,969,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC