Culbertson, Waller honored with auditorium dedication
Longtime Director of Bands at MacArthur Jim Culbertson and drama instructor Timothy Mark Waller had the distinct pleasure of the auditorium being named in their honor as the "Culbertson-Waller Performing Arts Center." Culbertson served at MHS from 1978-2005, with some additional years subbing, and Waller served at MHS from 1981-2008 with additional years directing drama club productions.
