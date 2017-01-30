Council regular nearly faints, returns to podium later
January 30 - A Decatur resident who speaks at nearly every City Council meeting had another scary episode at Monday night's meeting. Russell Shulke, who prepares comments for each council meeting, experienced health complications while speaking to the council.
