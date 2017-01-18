Council approves 7th ward sewer repai...

Council approves 7th ward sewer repair, expresses interest in LED street lights

January 18 - The City of Decatur is moving forward with major sewer work on a large system that serves the city's west side. The Decatur City Council Tuesday night approved an agreement with SAK Construction to rehabilitate the 7th Ward sewer system.

