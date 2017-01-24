Conaway shares her story, will graduate from Drug Court this Friday
The Macon County Drug Court is holding its eighth graduation and one graduate shared her story of how the program has affected her and how far she's come. Sharon Conaway is a lifelong Decatur resident who's very conscious of her mistakes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Y 103.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
|Boxer Dog
|Sep '16
|RDT
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OldManBenny
|72
|Tess Ann Kramer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|jerryIl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC