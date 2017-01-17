City announces road closures for repa...

City announces road closures for repair work

January 17 - The City of Decatur will be repairing two roads this week, causing them to be closed to through traffic. City crews are working in the 2200 block of South Forest Crest Driver between St. Louis Bridge Road and West Alice Lane today through Thursday, January 19. The road will be closed to through traffic until approximately 5 p.m. Thursday.

