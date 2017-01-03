Champaign's Go Red For Women Luncheon To Fight Heart Disease
Champaign- Champaign women will join the fight against heart disease in women at the American Heart Association's annual Go Red for Women Luncheon. It will be Friday, February 10 at the Hilton Garden Inn.
