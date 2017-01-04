CAT facility closure in Aurora could mean big addition to Decatur
January 4 - Hundreds of jobs could be on the way to the Decatur Caterpillar factory if the company decides to move production away from their Aurora facility. CAT announced Wednesday they are "contemplating" moving machine production out of their Aurora, Illinois facility into other U.S. manufacturing facilities.
