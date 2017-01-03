Artists needed for new murals in 2017

January 3 - The Decatur Mural Project is putting a call out to all local talent to help with murals in 2017. 100 block of S. Oakwood Sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Michael Vitale 730 E Cerro Gordo St, Sponsored by Tate & LyleArtists may submit more than one design.

