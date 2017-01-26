6 graduate from SA Pathway for Hope p...

6 graduate from SA Pathway for Hope program

January 26 - Six local residents are on their way to getting their lives back on track after graduating from the Salvation Army of Decatur's Pathway for Hope program today. The program helps families and individuals get on their feet and head towards stability and self-sufficiency.

