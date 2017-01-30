300 Below hosting fundraiser featuring meet-and-greet with racing champions

Central Illinois racing fans will have the opportunity to meet NASCAR Driver and ARCA 2014 Champion Mason Mitchell, as well as several Macon Speedway Champions during a special event on January 24. The event, presented by 300 Below, Inc. , will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at Infusion, located at 2882 Dineen Street in Decatur. Attendees will be able to hear Mitchell discuss his championship season in 2014, his transition into ownership, and more.

