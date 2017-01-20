2016 WSOY Community Food Drive Awards

2016 WSOY Community Food Drive Awards

Friday Jan 20

January 20 - Thanks to your generosity, the 15th Annual WSOY Community Food Drive was another big success, raising 1,402,246 pounds of food to benefit local food pantries. Today food drive organizers presented cash awards to the winning schools and to the food pantries that feed hungry families in Macon County.

