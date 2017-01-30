1 displaced after Tuesday morning fir...

1 displaced after Tuesday morning fire in Decatur

40 min ago

The Decatur Fire Department says one person was displaced as a result of a Tuesday morning house fire on the city's northwest side. Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Fairview Avenue at about 6:12 a.m. for a report of a house fire.

