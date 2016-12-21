Second arrest made in Illegal Dumping...

Second arrest made in Illegal Dumping case

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Y 103

December 21 - The Decatur man sought by the Macon County Sheriff's Office for illegal dumping has turned himself in. Lieutenant Jamie Belcher with the Sheriff's Office says 46 year old Loyd R. Peterson surrendered himself to Sheriff's at the Law Enforcement Center on the charge of Illegal Dumping in connection with the case.

