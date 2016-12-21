Second arrest made in Illegal Dumping case
December 21 - The Decatur man sought by the Macon County Sheriff's Office for illegal dumping has turned himself in. Lieutenant Jamie Belcher with the Sheriff's Office says 46 year old Loyd R. Peterson surrendered himself to Sheriff's at the Law Enforcement Center on the charge of Illegal Dumping in connection with the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Y 103.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec 17
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
|Boxer Dog
|Sep '16
|RDT
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OldManBenny
|72
|Tess Ann Kramer
|Jul '16
|jerryIl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC