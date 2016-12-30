Scheduling software improving efficiency at Decatur Public Transit
December 30 - Decatur Public Transit is phasing in their new scheduling software and is already seeing the benefit for paratransit operations. The Decatur City Council recently approved the purchase of scheduling and dispatching software for paratransit operations, which caters to residents with a disability.
