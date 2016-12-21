Park Named in Honor of Judy Locke '58

Park Named in Honor of Judy Locke '58

Judy Locke, a 1958 graduate of DePauw University, received a holiday surprise yesterday in her hometown of Decatur, Illinois. Decatur's Park District announced that what was formerly known as the 31st Street Park is now Locke Park in honor of the longtime dedication Judy Locke, a former member of the district's board, has shown to the city's parks.

