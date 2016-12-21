Outgoing UN secretary-general praises...

Outgoing UN secretary-general praises Lincoln in Illinois

The State-Journal Register reports the outgoing secretary-general stopped Wednesday at Abraham Lincoln's tomb. He said the 16th president "exemplified how a leader can inspire people to unite and reconcile and integrate."

