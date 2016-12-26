Miller: water main breaks costly, but...

Miller: water main breaks costly, but unavoidable

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Y 103

December 26 - Decatur already has an old water pipe system and now that the cold weather is here, the Decatur Water Management Department finds themselves fixing a lot of water mains. So far in December, the department has repaired about 20 water mains in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Y 103.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec 17 subyighi 10
Christine hinton Nov '16 pusshound 2
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Oct '16 Robin 133
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
Boxer Dog Sep '16 RDT 1
Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10) Jul '16 OldManBenny 72
Tess Ann Kramer Jul '16 jerryIl 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,125 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,652

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC