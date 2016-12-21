Macon Co. authorities arrest one for illegal dumping; Searching for another

MACON COUNTY County authorities are investigating after two men dumped nearly 20 large bags of garbage under an overpass in rural Macon County. The Macon County Sheriff's Office reports they received a call from the Harristown Township Road Commissioner just before 2 PM on December 13, regarding at the time unknown individuals who had dumped several bags of garbage on West Grand Road, between Wyckles and Glasgow Roads.

