Macon Co. authorities arrest one for illegal dumping; Searching for another
MACON COUNTY County authorities are investigating after two men dumped nearly 20 large bags of garbage under an overpass in rural Macon County. The Macon County Sheriff's Office reports they received a call from the Harristown Township Road Commissioner just before 2 PM on December 13, regarding at the time unknown individuals who had dumped several bags of garbage on West Grand Road, between Wyckles and Glasgow Roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec 17
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
|Boxer Dog
|Sep '16
|RDT
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OldManBenny
|72
|Tess Ann Kramer
|Jul '16
|jerryIl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC