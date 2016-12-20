Four file for Richland Board of Trustees
December 22 - The race for three full-term seats on the Richland Community College Board of Trustees will be four. Two incumbents, Bruce Campbell and Wayne Dunning have filed for reelection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Y 103.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec 17
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
|Boxer Dog
|Sep '16
|RDT
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OldManBenny
|72
|Tess Ann Kramer
|Jul '16
|jerryIl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC