Flora Gems offering last minute shopping help during "No Panic Party"
December 22 -Did you procrastinate to the last moment to get that special someone a gift, if so Flora Gems has your back. Last minute shoppers can rejoice as the downtown Decatur jeweler is hosting their inaugural "No Panic Party" tomorrow and Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Y 103.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec 17
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
|Boxer Dog
|Sep '16
|RDT
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OldManBenny
|72
|Tess Ann Kramer
|Jul '16
|jerryIl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC